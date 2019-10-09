Off-duty lateral police officer killed in car accident 1 day after transferring to BPD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed an employee was killed in a car accident last week just 1 day after beginning his lateral transfer training with BPD.

Alfara Torez Franklin, 37, suffered fatal injuries in an accident at 5604 5th Street N in Lipscomb on Oct. 1. Franklin began his lateral transfer training with BPD last Monday.

Franklin had 15 years of experience with the Fairfield Police Department. He had also spent time with the Lipscomb, Brighton, Moody and Midfield Police Departments before Fairfield as well.

Franklin leaves behind four children. The incident is currently under investigation.

