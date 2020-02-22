Off-duty Jefferson County deputy charged with DUI, reckless driving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving Friday afternoon.
Robert Wayne Latta, 53, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just after 1:30 p.m., according to court documents.
Latta is currently being held in the jail on a $600 bond.
