Off-duty Helena police officer injured in motorcycle accident

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena police officer is recovering after he was involved in a motorcycle accident while off duty.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Helena Police receiveda 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Officers arrived and found that an off-duty Helena police officer was the injured rider, the police department reports. Helena paramedics treated the officer and transported him to UAB hospital.

At this time, Helena PD is conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident. Helena PD asks for the public’s thoughts and prayers for the officer’s recovery.

