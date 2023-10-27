CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a Lincoln firefighter was found shot and killed.

Lincoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said Lt. Thomas Farmer was off-duty at his home in Calhoun County when he heard a gunshot. When Farmer went outside, he found his dog shot, Vincent said.

According to Vincent, an altercation between Farmer and his neighbor ensued, which resulted in the neighbor shooting and killing Farmer.

Vincent said he first heard of the incident on Wednesday before noon.