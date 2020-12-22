Off-duty Alabama police officer charged in Mobile slaying

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a south Alabama police officer is charged with murder in a shooting that occurred while he was off duty.

Mobile police say 35-year-old Johnathan Murphy was arrested in the killing of 39-year-old Larry Taylor, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment building late Monday.

Mobile police say Murphy is an officer with the city of Prichard, but he wasn’t working at the time of the slaying.

News outlets report the officer shot and killed a motorist while on duty in 2017 but wasn’t charged and remained on the force.