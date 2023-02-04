ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public’s assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl’s disappearance.

According to the OPD, Natalee Cramer went missing for Odenville at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 30. The department stated she was last seen around the area of Alabama 174 and Potter Lane. At the time of her last sighting, Cramer was wearing a black tank top, pajama pants and no shoes.

If anyone has made contact with Cramer, has information about her disappearance or know her current whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OPD as soon as possible. The OPD can be reached at 205-629-0811 or at 205-629-3333 after hours.