October is “Walktober” for Birmingham City School 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – The Month of October is renamed “Walktober” in collaboration with the United Way of Central Alabama and Alabama Partners for Clean Air.

Part of a pilot project within the Birmingham City Schools, Walktober is an alternative to the traditional bike rodeos from years past. 3rd-5th graders will record their biking and walking activity over three weeks.

“We’re hoping that parents will get involved as well so they can enjoy the outside, get some physical activity, and help with everyone’s mental health during this time,” said Jacquelyn Marshall with the United Way of Central Alabama.

“It’s a perfect time to get outside, take a little PE break, and enjoy this beautiful weather,” said Jeniese Hosey with Commute Smart.

“The reason the United Way supports this program is because of the benefits it provides, including; increased physical activity, traffic mitigation, clean air, and the ability to go outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Marshall.

Students will use an online log to record how long and where they rode their bikes or walked around their community. Students can also participate in a scavenger hunt and will learn about air quality.

Each student who completes an activity log will receive a goodie bag! “Once they finish their bike log, they are entered into a raffle. We have six, 20inch wheel bikes that we will be raffling, along with bike helmets and other bike safety gear as prizes,” Marshall said.

“Bike sales have been up. I know lots of people have been saying they can’t find bikes anywhere,” said Hosey. “We also want to encourage motorists to be aware that there is a lot more outdoor activity going on! People are walking. People are biking. People are generally enjoying the outside!” If you would like to learn more about the Commute Smart program, visit CommuteSmart.org.