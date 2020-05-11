Octavia Spencer gives heartfelt message to Auburn Class of 2020

US actress Octavia Spencer arrives for Disney Pixar’s “Onward” premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on February 18, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — After the coronavirus outbreak put an end to the graduates of Auburn University having a traditional ceremony, one alumnus decided to give them the commencement speech they deserved.

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer sent in a video of her addressing the Class of 2020, telling them to embrace their accomplishment of graduating.

“You have written these unique stories that undoubtedly yours. Your dreams. Your passions. Your commitment. Your time. Your paths. And no one or nothing can take that away from you,” Spencer said.

Spencer was an English and Theater Arts major at Auburn and graduated in 1994 before going on to star in The Help, Hidden Figures and A Time To Kill.

Spencer made another message to the graduating class earlier this month on Twitter.

“I’m so grateful that we now have your beautiful minds as a part of our workforce,” she said. “So, go forth and prosper. And always remember, that is great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle.”

