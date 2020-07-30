Obama to give John Lewis eulogy, George Bush, Bill Clinton to attend

(WIAT) — Three former presidents are expected to attend today’s funeral for the late congressman, and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Former president Barack Obama will give the eulogy at Lewis’ service.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will participate in the service as well.

Lewis’ funeral will be held at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist church Thursday morning.

Reverend Martin Luther king Jr., who was friends with Lewis, famously served as a pastor for the church.

The service starts Thursday morning at 10 a.m. central time.

LATEST POST