Oak Mountain State Park Interpretive Center to reopen May 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oak Mountain Interpretive Center at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham will celebrate its reopening on May 22 with a daylong schedule of events for families and kids of all ages.

The event will feature guided tours of the renovated exhibit hall, nature crafts, and live animal encounters, including the debut of “Teacher Creature” Acer the Eastern screech owl.

“We are excited to welcome park visitors back to the Interpretive Center,” said Lauren Muncher, park naturalist at Oak Mountain State Park, in a written statement. “Our staff will soon be expanding Interpretive Center offerings to provide accessible, informative and entertaining programming for groups of all ages.”

OMIC closed for renovations in January. During the renovations, several of the center’s exhibits were updated and improved. Some of the new additions include a Cahaba River exhibit, black kingsnake and gray rat snake exhibits, a Civilian Conservation Corps exhibit and a reading nook for kids.

OMIC is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge to visit the Interpretive Center; however, park entry fees apply. For more information about OMIC, call the park’s main office at 205-620-2520 or on the Oak Mountain State Park website.