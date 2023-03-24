PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fun, food and festivities start today at the Oak Mountain State Fair in Pelham as the opening day welcomes families and friends alike.

The fair will operate from March 24 through April 9, except on Mondays and Tuesdays. The fair opens at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. Closing times will depend on attendance and weather.

Admission is $6 on Wednesday and Thursday and $10 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. An unlimited ride wristband is $30 on Wednesday and Thursday and $35 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children under 35” tall receive free entry with a paid adult admission.

This year, the fair will offer free parking every day.

For more information and to buy tickets online, visit the Oak Mountain State Fair’s website.