Oak Mountain Middle School set to reopen following tornado damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After being displaced by a tornado last month, hundreds of students and staff of Oak Mountain Middle School will be back in the classroom Monday.

In the last few weeks, school staff have been hard at work to get back on their and the school has been cleared to reopen by the Alabama Department of Education and building engineers.

The east wing’s roof was impacted with several air units removed and several of it’s windows saw heavy damages as well. Oak Mountain Middle School’s goal is to have the wing restored and students back in the classroom by the fall. School leaders say they have made big cleanup progress, but have been faced with some challenges.

“We had to get power restored,” said Cindy Warner, public relations and community education supervisor for Shelby County Schools. “We had to get you know wiring and everything redone. You can see across the street they are still working on utilities. We’re very pleased we’ve been able to make the progress we have.”

Buses of Oak Middle School also sustained damage in the tornado and several routes have been affected. The school is working to get them fixed and in the meantime, some students are having to find their own form of transportation.