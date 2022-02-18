BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that swept through north Shelby County and east Jefferson County Thursday night was an EF-1 tornado.

According to the NWS Birmingham Twitter page, the tornado was determined to have swept through the area near Meadowbrook and Leeds. An additional survey is still being done in Fayette County, where preliminary EF-0 damage had been found.

The storm left many without power across central Alabama. In Adamsville, a tractor-trailer flipped over due to the high-speed winds in the area. Outside of that, no serious injuries or deaths have been reported since then.

More details from the survey will be released Friday.