NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Damage to Bobbi Harris’ property on Old Greensboro Road is seen, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Moundville, Ala., after severe weather came through the area. No one was inside at the time. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say at least nine tornadoes struck Alabama and Mississippi this week during a severe weather outbreak.

Teams from the National Weather Service in Mississippi found evidence of five weak tornadoes in Simpson, Lincoln, Lamar, Copiah and Wayne counties. Four more twisters were confirmed in Alabama in Moundville, south of Tuscaloosa; Fairview in Cullman County; Cottondale east of Tuscaloosa; and Chilton County.

Storm surveys are continuing, and the weather service says additional tornadoes could be added to the tally.