NWS catches video of meteor lighting up Tuscaloosa sky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting star was captured from the National Weather Service camera in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night. It’s not every day you get to see a meteor.

If you happened to see a bright ball of light falling through the night sky at approximately 7:28 p.m., then you saw it.

It may have been an early flyby of Santa to do a check on Tuscaloosa, but most scientific signs are pointing to the meteor. It was bright and lasted several seconds according to some eyewitnesses.

☄️We've received reports of a vivid and long-lasting meteor/fire ball . Well, we caught it on our skycam! The video begins at about 7:25 PM. pic.twitter.com/r0nHZSvMGg — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 5, 2019

Mark your calendar for Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 for the Geminids Meteor shower!

LATEST POSTS