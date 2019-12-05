NWS catches video of meteor lighting up Tuscaloosa sky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting star was captured from the National Weather Service camera in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night. It’s not every day you get to see a meteor.
If you happened to see a bright ball of light falling through the night sky at approximately 7:28 p.m., then you saw it.
It may have been an early flyby of Santa to do a check on Tuscaloosa, but most scientific signs are pointing to the meteor. It was bright and lasted several seconds according to some eyewitnesses.
Mark your calendar for Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 for the Geminids Meteor shower!
