NWS Birmingham says 6, possibly 8 tornadoes hit southwest, central AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The National Weather Service in Birmingham surveys storm damage following Monday’s severe weather.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist John De Block says teams head out to the areas where radars showed debris readings and other storm indicators during the severe weather threat.

De Block started surveying south Shelby County, making the way southwest through Bibb County, Hale County, and Perry County.

In Bibb, Perry, and Hale counties, damage was scattered with some trees and a few power lines down.

“Pretty much, we’ve seen some minor tornado damage, EF- 0 to EF- 1. So far, we’ve come up with as many as six, possibly eight tornadoes.”

De Block says the other survey teams will return to the office, compare data, and analyze their findings before releasing the official findings.

De Block explains the damage lines up with what the NWS predicted.

No deaths have been reported in the central/southwest region due to the storm.

