CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham’s National Weather Service radar will be down for two weeks starting on Monday as crews install a critical component to keep it working for decades to come.

Birmingham’s radar was installed in 1994, but now the hardware inside needs to be replaced.

Crews will be replacing components of the pedestal — the part of the radar that sits underneath and spins and rotates to help meteorologists track storms.

Gary Goggins is a meteorologist at NWS Birmingham. He said this service life extension has been on the books for about a year.

“It’s a big deal to have to schedule this,” Goggins said. “There’s a lot of internal components that, over time, they just start wearing down. It’s important to be able to have a good, working radar that we can count on.”

Birmingham’s radar will be shut off for about two weeks to do this. Severe weather can happen any time of year, and Goggins said the other radar systems will help them continue to track weather.

“It’s not like we’re going to be completely blind to any storms that are going on out there,” Goggins said. “We’re going to be constantly watching our surrounding radars and using the other sources to inform us so we can get the word out in case there are warnings.”

But this time last year Eutaw got hit by an EF-1 tornado.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum said the surrounding radars will still help them stay ahead of storms.

“We only see problems if we get a lot of rain,” Nussbaum said. “Fortunately, the forecast calls for pretty quiet weather next week so we may luck out and not see any issues. It’ll make it a little more challenging, but nothing we can’t handle.”

If everything goes as planned, NWS Birmingham will be back up and running by Dec. 7 or, worst case scenario, Dec. 11.

Pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of a series of upgrades nationwide totaling $135 million to keep all technology running smoothly.