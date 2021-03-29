NWS: 11 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama during March 25 storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the National Weather Service upgraded tornadoes that hit Ohatchee, Calera, and Hale County as EF-3, bringing the total number of tornadoes that hit Central Alabama to 11.
In total, there were four EF-3 tornadoes, three EF-2’s, 3 EF-1’s and 1 EF-0 that came through Central Alabama, killing five people and leaving many broken homes in its wake.
The biggest tornado by far was the one that hit the Centreville/Columbiana tornado area, which was 1.3 miles wide and traveled 80 miles with winds that reached 150 miles per hour at its highest. Its cycle reportedly lasted an estimated 98 minutes.