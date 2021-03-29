NWS: 11 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama during March 25 storms

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the National Weather Service upgraded tornadoes that hit Ohatchee, Calera, and Hale County as EF-3, bringing the total number of tornadoes that hit Central Alabama to 11.

In total, there were four EF-3 tornadoes, three EF-2’s, 3 EF-1’s and 1 EF-0 that came through Central Alabama, killing five people and leaving many broken homes in its wake.

Just in from @NWSBirmingham…



🌪️JThe Ohatchee tornado, the Centreville/Columbiana tornado, and the Elliotts Creek tornado (Hale Co) have all been upgraded to EF-3.



Up to 11 total tornadoes, 7 of which have been EF-2 or greater. More details to come. #alwx @CBS_42. — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) March 29, 2021

The biggest tornado by far was the one that hit the Centreville/Columbiana tornado area, which was 1.3 miles wide and traveled 80 miles with winds that reached 150 miles per hour at its highest. Its cycle reportedly lasted an estimated 98 minutes.