BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns to the Alabama Theatre on November 19.

The 2023 production showcases a record number of international talent, starring dancers from opera houses in Ukraine and 40 artists from Japan, Italy, Turkey and more. This year hold surprises as a fresh character and incorporates new choreography that blends classical ballet with circus techniques. One of the highlights includes a Cyr Wheel artist, adding an intriguing element to the performance.

For more information, you can purchase tickets here.