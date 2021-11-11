Numerous car break-ins investigated in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are looking for suspects who are responsible for shattering car windows and breaking into 18 vehicles this week.

UA student Chris Grube is hoping the thieves get caught.

“Yes, this is very concerning considering it happened at our parking garage where you think it’s safe. We lock our doors, but they are breaking windows and it’s concerning and I am not leaving anything in my car and taking precautions now,” Grube said.

The crimes happened early Wednesday morning at three different apartment complexes where many University of Alabama students live. Police say thieves broke into four cars at one of the apartment parking decks on Jack Warner Parkway.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy has this message for those responsible.

“My message is if you’re going to commit a crime in Tuscaloosa County, whether it’s breaking into cars, you’re going to end up in jail in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, I promise you that,” he said.

University of Alabama student Charlie Cox is glad police are searching for suspects.

“They definitely should be prosecuted and punished and shouldn’t be around to do this again. I am concerned but not angry, but if it had happened to my car, I would be angry. But I am concerned for everyone’s safety,” said Cox.

Anyone with information of those responsible for the thefts can call Tuscaloosa Police.