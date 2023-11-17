BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is one of a handful of states where flu cases are climbing higher than anywhere else in the country.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Alabama and six others states as having a “high” number of flu cases in the last week. Other states, such as Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina and Florida have also seen caseloads rise. Of these, Louisiana was the only state whose flu cases were listed as “very high.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, flu cases that have been reported in hospital emergency departments have been on the rise statewide since October while COVID-19 cases–which reached peaks in August–have steadily been dropping over the last few months. Flu cases currently make up nearly 2.9% of ED visits while COVID-19 cases made up 0.94% of visits.

Flu season typically lasts from October to April.