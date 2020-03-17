NRA endorses Sessions in Senate race

In this May 9, 2019, file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions smiles during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions is exploring the possibility of a run for his former Senate seat in Alabama. Two people with knowledge of Sessions’ thinking say he has made telephone calls exploring the possibility of running for old Senate seat. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The National Rifle Association is endorsing Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

The NRA-Political Victory Fund announced the endorsement, citing Sessions’ known track record in the Senate.

Sessions faces former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the March 31 Republican primary runoff. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

LATEST POSTS