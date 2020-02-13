NPDES: 5 areas in Jefferson County see sanitary sewer overflows of more than 500,000 gallons

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has received reports of multiple areas in Jefferson County experiencing severe overflow from sanitary sewers.

The numbers come from the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPDES) a subsidiary of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As of Wednesday evening, five locations in Jefferson County alone have had over 500,000 gallons of sewer overflow. These areas include Bessemer, Vestavia Hills and Birmingham. There are several areas in the state that have unknown levels of overflow at this time.

NPDES has released these estimates for the areas over the past 10 days. ADEM says they have yet to review the numbers for accuracy or completeness.

To see the full map of sewer overflows in the state reported by NPDES, click here.

