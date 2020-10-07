Northridge High School to forfeit game against Hueytown over COVID-19 concerns

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Northridge High School has forfeited their game against Hueytown High School over COVID-19 concerns, according to members of Hueytown’s football staff.

The game was scheduled to be played Friday. While Northridge has decided to forfeit, Hueytown says they are still looking for an opponent.

Hueytown also had to previously cancel two games back in August after players were possibly exposed to the virus.

No other information has been released at this time.

