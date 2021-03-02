Northport taking steps to create school system

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Northport are taking steps to possibly create their own city school system.

On Monday night during the city council meeting, councilors approved changes for a feasibility study to investigate the proposed plan and how to proceed moving forward.

City Councilman Woodrow Washington says if approved, as many as 10 Northport schools could potentially be pulled away from the Tuscaloosa County School System.

“Some of the pros of having your own school system is, one, you will have a stronger educational system. And two, it will enhance your businesses and people moving into your city because of your own school system,” Washington said.

The city of Northport has tried to take this step before and it never worked out, but some in the downtown area, like Crystal Buck, are hoping this time around things will be different. Buck is a parent and business owner.

“It’s actually pretty exciting and it could historical, and I am excited to be a part of it in this community. And as someone who has a child in school, and it’s needed in Northport and it is exciting,” Buck said.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson released a statement Tuesday about the proposed plan.

“I am aware that the Northport City Council has taken a step to investigate the possibility of a Northport city school system, and I certainly respect their right to do this. The Tuscaloosa County School System will continue serving all of our students and families, those within Northport and across Tuscaloosa County.” Dr. Keri Johnson, TCSS Superintendent

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon says if this is approved, this would mean big things for Northport and is a step in the right direction.

“This would bring back a better community sense of pride I would love to have Northport citizens making decisions for Northport children. Right now, Northport has no say so in anything that pertains to our children or their education,” Herndon said.

The mayor says this will be a long process and isn’t certain how long it could take to implement a new city school system.