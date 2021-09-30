Northport repaving more than 70 streets in road improvement project

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Northport is in the process of making road improvements to 74 streets in neighborhoods all around the city.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says it will be the largest repaving job in city history.

“Everybody wants their streets paved, there is problems with every street, and I get complaints every day. So we are going to take the worst ones and work on them and as we get more money coming in, we will be working on the rest of them. It’s great for the residents and great for the city and makes it look better too,” Herndon said.

Robert White has been living on Aspencade Drive for 30 years. He says he is glad his street is on the list to get repaved. He says over the years, his street has gotten worse with potholes and bumps that need fixing.

“I think it’s going to be good and it takes a toll on your vehicles with all the potholes. We have a lot of bad streets, so I am glad they are doing this job,” said White.

A local construction crew will do the repaving work and the cost will be $2.4 million.