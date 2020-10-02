Northport Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sept. 30, 2020.

Maricelia Francisco was last seen Thursday around the 2300 block of 26th Avenue in Northport, Ala. Police believe she could have possibly been seen in a dark-colored sedan with a white male, unknown what area.

Francisco is described as 5-feet, 1-inch and 110 pounds.

Please contact Investigator Parker or Sgt Blalock with any leads or tips at 205-339-6600.

