Northport PD asking residents to be alert following multiple car break-ins

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Northport are investigating multiple car break-in cases in the Clear Creek Colony subdivision and are asking residents to be cautious and to be on guard.

Resident Hugo Covington says he wants those responsible for the vehicle break-ins to be punished and brought to justice.

“It’s pretty upsetting knowing you live in a nice neighborhood and have people coming in and breaking in and want to steal from you,” Covington said. “And you want to live in a neighborhood where you feel safe and don’t have to worry about break-ins. That’s why I moved to this area cause I thought it would be safer than where I used to live.”

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says in most of the car burglary cases, the victims’ car doors were not locked. Thieves are taking money, electronics, purses and cell phones to name a few.

“We will do everything in our power to identify the individuals who are doing this and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Carpenter said.

Carpenter says the Clear Creek Colony subdivision has video surveillance cameras at the entrance of the neighborhood that keeps an eye on all traffic coming in and out of the community.

“It can give us another piece of the puzzle sometimes and if nothing else, it allows us to narrow down the time frame when something may have occurred,” Chief Carpenter said. “Some of the video is good enough it might give us a vehicle description or good enough video to identify the person sometimes.”

Northport PD tells CBS 42 the burglary cases happened a few weeks ago in early May. Chief Carpenter would not say how many cars have been broken into. Resident Hugo Covington says the crimes are a wake-up call.

“I try to keep my doors locked at all times and keep my lights on,” he said. “I think that is what we should do is lock doors and secure our property for our cars and houses and whatever you have.”

Police are asking is anyone has any information to please contact Northport PD.

