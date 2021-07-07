Northport mother of 4 killed in crash, remembered as passionate body builder

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport mother of four boys died in a deadly car accident and is being remembered by her friends and loved ones. 36-year-old Audra Rogers had a passion for weightlifting and body building.

Jacob Summers often worked out with Rogers at the Crunch Fitness gym to help coach her and prepare her for body building competitions and powerlifting training.

“She absolutely loved it, she loved doing the body building thing and getting down to see what muscles you’re able to see. But power lifting was her real passion because she liked to say she was strong. Audra inspired me and she was someone who got after her goals. Was motivated and dedicated to them, took them seriously,” said Summers.

State Troopers with ALEA tell CBS 42 that Rogers’ vehicle, a Honda Pilot, was hit head-on by another car, a Volvo driven by 35-year-old Anna Dalrymple. Audra Rogers, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her four young sons were in her vehicle, but all survived and taken to a hospital.

Dalrymple and her passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The crash occurred in Samantha on U.S. 43 approximately 10 miles north of Northport.

Barbie Perry was devastated to hear about her good friend losing her life in the car crash. Perry does make-up for Audra Rogers and the two have known each other for many years.

“She loved make-up and so I got to do her make-up when she did her presentations for her lifting weights and competitions, and she wanted to be what she was and have fun and showing up like that diva and energy that she had,” said Perry.

A GoFundMe page called “Rogers Recovery Fund” was set up to assist the family of 36-year-old Audra Rogers. So far, over $15,000 has been donated to help the victim’s family. Barbie Perry says she is still in shock.

“I still can’t believe it and I am still hoping for someone to say it wasn’t her. I am still shaking and could not do anything yesterday and I couldn’t stop thinking about her and her boys and why her. She was so full of life and such a role model and loved her four boys,” said Perry.

Perry has been in touch with the victim’s family and says Rogers’ four sons are being treated for their injuries at a Birmingham hospital.