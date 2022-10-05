BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, those in Northport, Alabama, are doing what they can to help people in North Port, Florida.

On Wednesday, Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon and six other volunteers traveled to Florida to deliver supplies to aid disaster relief efforts.

This is Northport’s 11th year helping with disaster relief after a storm, something Herndon said was a vow the city took after Tuscaloosa County was devastated by a tornado on April 27, 2011.

Truck and trailer loads were filled with everything from water to hygiene products, and cleaning supplies were en route to help the people of North Port, Florida.

Herndon said he is proud of the support given by the Northport community.

“This is our 13th or 14th time to do this, and every time there is more and more given,” Herndon said. “I’m proud of my citizens not just because I’m mayor but because I have a heart for everybody, and they do too.”

Volunteers will travel 12 hours to North Port, where they will unload supplies, find a place to stay, and then return home to Alabama.