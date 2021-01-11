Northport mayor Bobby Herndon hospitalized with COVID-19

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Northport has announced that he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bobby Herndon, who was elected last October, announced on Facebook Monday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 Sunday, which required a trip to the hospital later that night.

“Good morning! I humbly request prayer,” Herndon wrote in his post. “Was diagnosed with Covid yesterday shortly after lunch. Had to go to hospital around 8:00 last night. My breathing is good. My main problem is that I developed blood clots. Having tests and ultrasounds this morning. Pray for Kay who is still recuperating and our children as they worry about their parents.”

Herndon’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes as other mayors across the state have had their own bouts with the illness. Last week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was hospitalized for the virus and was released after a couple of days.

Other mayors who had recently been infected with the virus include Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Florence Mayor Andy Betterton.

Herndon previously served two terms as mayor between 2008 and 2016.