WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man died after crashing into an embankment Tuesday night in Winston County.

Paul T. Gonnering, 50, was driving on Alabama 13 near Lynn when his car left the roadway and crashed into an embankment at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, Gonnering was not using a seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash is under investigation.