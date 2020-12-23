Northport man arrested on 15 counts of possessing child pornography

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute a search warrant that led to the arrest of a Northport man who was found in possession of child pornography.

Edward Chase Pogue, 31, was taken into custody and charged with 15 counts of possession of obscene matter containing a person under the age of 17.

Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s ICAC Task Force and the University of Alabama Joint Electronics Crimes Task Force executed the warrant Wednesday.

Pogue is being held on a $225,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.