Northport man arrested for sharing child pornography

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man has been arrested for sharing child pornography after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, 29-year-old Jonathan Kinard Hill has been charged with one count of dissemination of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a child younger than 17.

Authorities searched Hill’s residence Tuesday morning and found enough evidence to charge him with the crime.

Hill is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.