Northport man arrested for having obscene material of an underage person

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department has arrested a man accused of possession “obscene material” of a person under the age of 17.

According to NPD, 19-year-old Erik Christopher Reinwald was arrested June 9 at a residence in the 11300 block of Belle Meade Way in Northport after investigators found probable cause to take him into custody.

Reinwald has been charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person less than 17 years of age. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS