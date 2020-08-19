Northport man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department has arrested a man after a search at a residence discovered child pornography.

Hosea Taylor Watson III, 58, was arrested Wednesday after authorities searched his home in Northport. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene material of someone under the age of 17.

Watson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

