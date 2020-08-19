NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department has arrested a man after a search at a residence discovered child pornography.
Hosea Taylor Watson III, 58, was arrested Wednesday after authorities searched his home in Northport. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene material of someone under the age of 17.
Watson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
LATEST POSTS
- Northport man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
- ‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire
- Police investigating shooting at Allen’s Food Mart in Tuscaloosa County
- DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
- 66 Blount County students quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure