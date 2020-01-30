Northport home of former Alabama softball player burns down

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former University of Alabama softball player is counting her blessings after a fire destroyed her house.

29-year-old Lauren Sewell’s home is a total loss after an early Sunday morning fire broke out and she lost everything she owned.

“You never think anything like this will ever happen to you but when it does it’s so humbling that people I don’t know and people I do know are reaching out praying for me,” Sewell said. “Sunday I had 3 churches praying for me.”

Sewell was not at home when the fire started, she lives alone with her five dogs. The animals are okay and were not harmed.

In 2012 Sewell won a national championship as a pitcher on the Alabama softball team, one of her former teammates has raised more than seven thousand dollars using GoFundme to help Sewell get back on her feet.

“One of the girls I played with on Alabama softball started a GoFundme and the support and the love I’ve gotten is unreal and I told people I lost everything, she said. “I am grateful to be alive and to have my dogs.”

Sewell tells CBS 42 her 2012 championship ring was found in the rubble, but it’s too damaged for her to wear anymore. Despite her tragedy, she remains thankful.

“I am just thankful to be alive, if I was in the house I would not have made it out,” Sewell said. “Everything can be replaced, my national championship ring I won in softball at Alabama they found it and that was one thing I was worried about. But everything in there can be replaced. Thankfully I had great insurance.”

Northport Fire officials believe the cause for the fire was accidental. It’s under investigation.

