NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport family is speaking out about their frightening experience and survival. Early Tuesday morning Debbie Acklin and her daughter and husband were able to escape from their burning home.

Debbie says she is thanking God she and her family are still alive.

“Everyone got out safely and my daughter went to the hospital, but my husband and I went in the ambulance. And we had smoke inhalation and our noses and mouths were covered in soot. They gave us breathing treatments and our lungs were clear and outside of a cough we have and we have inhalers for that.”

The fire happened Tuesday morning around 3:15 am on Pelican Avenue in the Northwood Lake subdivision. Authorities believe the blaze started in the family’s garage. The Acklins lost everything including cars and a boat, Debbie says her cat came into her bedroom and woke her up then she heard a woman outside yelling that the house was on fire.

“She was the first one to call 911 and she started blowing her horn to wake everyone up and she was yelling your house is on fire your house is on fire”.

Amy Acklin who is Debbie’s daughter says it’s so difficult to lose everything, but she too is thankful to be alive.

“I can’t even explain it because by all accounts we should not be here. it’s a miracle all three of us got out. You spend a lifetime gathering things and it’s all gone. In just a matter of an hour or two, it’s all gone”.

Neighbors and friends are raising money and collecting clothing to help the Acklin family. There is a GoFundMe that’s been set up for anyone who would like to help. The Acklin family is living with a family member, and they plan to rebuild a new house at the same address.