NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Many residents in downtown Northport are celebrating a decision from the city council to stop the proposed demolition of the Northport community center.

City leaders were considering the possibility of tearing down the 70-year-old facility and building a coffee shop and apartments. Sandy Barnidge and everyone in her community group who opposed the city’s plan are overjoyed that the council voted Monday night to terminate the plan with Beeker property to move forward.

“But for now, today this battle is won and we are really relieved. We are so excited and thrilled the council decided to do the right thing and preserve the park for future generations. And I am so thankful for everyone in town who has been working so hard for months to save this park from private development,” Barnidge said.

A motion by District 1 Councilwoman Christy Bobo Monday night was unanimously approved by the council to rescind Beeker Property Group’s bid for commercial development. District 2 Councilman Woodrow Washington says it was a good decision.

“At the end of the day, I am ok this happened and I am ok with it being there. We’ve got a lot of good things going on in Northport. For me, I would be happy too if I was them, anytime you fight for something and you get the opportunity to win and get it back. But I am happy for them and I even said last night it’s a miracle on Park Street,” Washington said.

Councilman Washington says moving forward he wants to make upgrade improvements that will make the community even better in the future.