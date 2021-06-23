Northport crews use pumps to drain flood water

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Flood water in the city of Northport are still causing problems in some neighborhoods and some residents say they are frustrated that it has taken four days to have flood waters drained off their street.

Vincent Prewitt and his family live on 6th Street near Bridge Avenue. They had to be rescued by boat from their house Sunday morning. Since Saturday night, 6th Street has been under water.

“It’s very frustrating and I kept calling the city and kept wondering when this flood water was going to recede because we are probably the last in the city to get this flood water down when others have gotten it down the same night or next morning,” said Prewitt.

Wednesday morning, city work crews were using water pumps and hoses to drain flood water from the street. Northport District 2 City Councilman Woodrow Washington says the city is doing everything possible to help flood victims recover.

“You know what, I’ve seen families that lost everything. Probably 50% of the families or more has lost furniture and clothing and their whole structure has been destroyed and right now they are trying to rebuild and as a city we are going to do everything we can to help them out,” said Washington.

Washington says Northport will be using $750,000 in funds from the city’s one cent sales tax to help repair flood damages. 6th Street was re-opened for traffic Wednesday night.