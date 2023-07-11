NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – The Northport City Council voted Monday night to repeal Resolution 93-029, which requires a unanimous vote to sell certain city properties used for recreational purposes.

The Northport Community Center might not look like much from the outside but it holds nearly seven decades of memories and history for the community. People joined together in a fight to save the Northport Community Center and Park from being sold.

“It’s a vital part of our community that will be gone and once it’s gone, there’s nothing we can do about it,” says Judy Holland, Northport resident for 53 years.

“I am very passionate about it, I have to try not to cry when I talk about it because it is so meaningful to us,” says Debbie Benson, Northport resident for 36 years.

“Sadness” and “betrayal” were repeatedly used to describe how the community feels about the Northport City Council’s decision to possibly sell the Northport Community Center and Park.

“I was part of the group that worked to save the green space in 2015 when they wanted to lease it to a Krispy Kreme for a drive-thru and I just feel a little sad, I feel a lot sad, that we’re having to have this fight again,” says Paige Spencer, Northport resident for 25 years. “I feel like it’s a beautiful gateway to our community. It serves people from all walks of life- young, old, Black, white, Hispanic.”

The community center falls in district two under Councilman Woodrow Washington III. Washington made the motion to repeal Resolution 93-029, which would make it so only three council members have to approve the sale of a city park.

“You’ve got to look out and see which way the city is moving and really just trying to see if we can get more different development in and create different other parks that we have inside the city limit as well,” Washington said.

While city council rules only allow two people to speak on one topic, the crowd made their support clear for those speaking on their behalf.

Washington says a developer will have 180 days to look at the Northport Community Center and Park property and decide how it could best be used. The community is planning a 70th birthday party and farewell to the community center for Saturday.