NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – The Kentuck Festival of the Arts has been a staple in the Northport community for over fifty years. However, a debate by city officials could see the festival moved across the river to Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday to send the Kentuck Festival location issue to the mayor for negotiations with the Kentuck board. However, the Northport community is not ready to see the festival leave.

“It was really a nice thing to have people wanting to come to Northport and experience it and being excited about it because it is just a really friendly little community,” Northport resident Corina Nakashima said.

The Kentuck Festival has been a long-standing tradition for many families, whether from Northport or Tuscaloosa.

“Me and my daughter, we used to get on that bus and just she enjoyed it because she was so little and we would go over to the park and it was just a lot of fun,” Nakashima said.

“Me and my kids look forward to the opportunity when it comes here. We love the atmosphere, always feel safe,” Tuscaloosa resident Eric Gaines said.

Some people in the Northport community feel like moving the festival to Tuscaloosa will change the atmosphere of the event.

“There’s just an enchanting thing when you walk downtown and you enjoy the little restaurants, it’s just a beautiful thing,” Nakashima said.

The city of Northport says the Kentuck Festival attracts around 20,000 people. Some Tuscaloosa residents say moving the festival across the river could help with some of the growing pains the festival seems to face.

“I think it’d be a good opportunity for Tuscaloosa and again, the last time we attended Kentuck Park was just real tight, maybe a little too congested,” Gaines said. “Just relieving some of that would be a big help.”

The mayor of Northport says he doesn’t believe the city is too small to handle the Kentuck festival.

“The sports complex that we’re building and working on now will bring in over a million people a year is what we expect. But we have room for both,” Northport Mayor John Hinton said. “We’re not taking the space there where Kentuck has their festival. We’ve left that and planned to leave it for the future.”

Tuscaloosa City Council president Kip Tyner says he’s been wanting the festival to move across the river for the past few years. The final decision of where the festival will be held is ultimately up to the Kentuck board.

“I think they’re landlocked in some ways where they are and I think we’ve got so much areas of park land and plus that we could use,” Tyner said. “I think we could actually grow one of the top festivals, one of the top ten festivals in the nation, I think we can grow it to top five.”

The Tuscaloosa City Council says because of the holidays, this issue likely won’t come back before council until mid to late January after negotiations are complete.