NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An early Monday morning apartment complex fire is under investigation.

Four families were displaced after fire destroyed several units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Resident Victory Walker says it happened so fast, she evacuated and made sure she and her children left their apartment.

“I heard my cousin yelling fire, fire and I thought I was dreaming. Then I had to wake up and get my kids out and by the time we got out we saw nothing but flames. When I opened my door I saw nothing but fire everywhere,” Walker said.

Walkers apartment is a few doors down and was not damaged, but four families had their homes damaged. Northport Fire and Rescue says a family of five including several children living upstairs all jumped from a window to escape their burning home. Walker was relieved nobody was hurt.

“I am so happy to my God Jehovah that everybody got out and there were no casualties,” said Walker.

The fire happened at 4 a.m. Monday morning. The American Red Cross is helping victims and Mayor Bobby Herndon says so is the city.

“I am glad they were able to get everyone out alive. And it is sad because their world has been turned upside down. So we are are going to make sure we can help them through these tough times,” Herndon said.

The family of five was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.