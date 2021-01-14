Northport 18-year-old charged with multiple counts of child pornography

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies have arrested an 18-year-old in Northport after they were found in possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Garrett Hunter Allen has been charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone younger than 17.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Allen’s residence in the 15000 block of Northwind Drive Thursday morning. There they found enough evidence to bring the charges against Allen.

Attorney Stuart D. Albea, who says he represents Allen, says the 18-year-old was a minor five weeks ago.

“Mr. Allen denies the charges against him, and the public should maintain some perspective. Together, we as a society need to recognize and address how technology can influence our children,” Albea said.

Allen is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.