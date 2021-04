TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department reports that a 18-wheel truck has overturned on Highway 21 and 275.

Both lanes of traffic from the intersection of Highway 21 North and 275 to Stockdale Road were blocked by an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been removed from the vehicle.

Talladega Fire and Rescue reports that Northbound lanes will remain closed until further notice for clean up.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.