BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Many non-profit organizations serving those experiencing homelessness around Birmingham say they’ve been busier than usual lately.

While these organizations are glad to be busy as it means they’re reaching and helping more people, it’s a somber feeling to see just how many people need their services.

“Sometimes you are really just one paycheck away. Sometimes it could be a mental illness,” says Tereshia Huffman, director of community outreach at the Faith Chapel Care Center. “You don’t know what, how a person got where they are.”

There’s no exact count for the number of people living on the streets in Birmingham but Food for Our Journey says at last count in January by One Roof, there were around 900 people.

Many nonprofits helping the city’s homeless say they serve hundreds of people a day. These organizations say there are many reasons for the growing homeless population, from drug addiction to inflation to mental health issues.

“During COVID, there were several that lost homes and that population increased. We’ve also this year alone had prison releases which have resulted in more people being on the streets here in Birmingham as well so we continue to see growth,” says Kelly Greene, executive director of Food for Our Journey.

A hot meal, a shower, laundry, even replacing lost or stolen IDs are things many don’t have to think twice about but for people experiencing homelessness, these tasks are harder to accomplish. Many nonprofits throughout the city want to make life a little easier for people living on the streets.

“When you pass by and see somebody laying on the cold ground but they can come in here and take a hot shower, get clean laundry, get a snack, hear the word of God, get new shoes and go out feeling different and we can get them a bus pass, that’s a change,” says Faith Chapel volunteer Cynthia Houser.

Organizations like Food for Our Journey bring hot meals twice a day to people around the city, using their van to take food directly to the people.

“The purpose is that when we’re out every day, that consistency, the relationships grow, the trust builds,” Greene said. “They’re able to let us know what exactly their needs are of course with the ultimate being permanent housing.”

Another struggle many experiencing homelessness face is applying for jobs or housing if their birth certificates or driver’s licenses have been lost or stolen. The nonprofit Community on the Rise offers ID services twice a week to help people replace these.

“We say ‘Why don’t you just get a job?’, right? That’s a narrative that’s out there that’s really pervasive. It sort of dehumanizes and takes away our empathy for people but the truth is, a lot of folks in our community are working already,” says Avery Rhodes, executive director of Community on the Rise. “Maybe it’s a minimum wage job and it’s not enough to cover the rent and the power and the utilities so people are still experiencing homelessness while also working.”

Many of these nonprofits partner together and refer people in need to an organization with the right resources to help them best.