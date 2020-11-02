Nonpartisan group offering free rides to the polls in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters Legal Justice Watch Group is providing rides to the polls for anyone who needs it in Jefferson County.

The group is partnering with Faith and Works to reach out to as many people who need transportation to the polls on Election Day.

Your driver will pick you up at your home, drop you off at your polling location, and drop you off at home after you’re done voting.

Keith Williams, co-founder of Voters Legal Justice Watch Group, said they realized the need for rides was there in the county.

“Some people are more comfortable going to the actual polling place, but they may call to say well I don’t have a ride or I don’t have access to transportation so we felt there was a need for people to have access to transportation so they could exercise their right to vote,” Williams said.

Williams said they provided rides for in-person absentee voting and on average, dropped off around 200-250 people a day at the Jefferson County courthouse.

The rides are free. To get a ride, please call Keith O. Williams at 205-203-5303 or Cara McClure at 205-427-8312 or email us at volunteer@voterslegaljusticewatchgroup.org. You can also fill out an application.

