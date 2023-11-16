PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – An organization helped a veteran move to Alabama by giving him an overwhelmingly impressive house-warming gift.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes Program chose Gerardo Contreras to receive the mortgage-free home in Pinson.

“Financially, it is an amazing blessing, like I said, very, very blessed in every aspect of life,” Contreras said.

Contreras and his family are moving from Colorado Springs, CO to Pinson because he has accepted a finance position working for Maxwell Air Force Base.

Wells Fargo donated the home to the Military Warriors Support Foundation, and several renovations were made so the family could move within three weeks.

“They’ve redone all the flooring, fixtures, new lights, and AC and heating,” Jason Moon with the Military Warrior Support Foundation said.

Contreras says he is grateful to know organizations care about veterans.

“We always hear the negativity about veterans not having help, not having help, not having sources; there are sources and help. You just have to make sure you look for them,” Contreras said.

Contreras says he has many plans for his new home.

“Christmas and Halloween are my favorite holidays, so we got a lot of plans,” Contreras said. “You all might want to come by for Christmas. It will be all lit up!”

The Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states since 2010.