Non-essential Alabama businesses finding ways to stay open through curbside & delivery

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local non-essential businesses are finding ways to still serve the community, even when their door has to be closed.

For The Model Box in Hoover, their doors are locked but they are offering curbside pickup and free deliveries to homes in Hoover.

Owner Jeremy Hartmann said his business is needed because they’re a hobby store and right now, people are trying to make the time go by and do things with the family.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, “If you are employed by a business that was ordered to close, it was ordered to be closed to “non-employees.” You may still be required to report to work by your employer, and your employer may provide delivery and curbside services to customers.” That means what The Model Box is doing is allowed.

Hartmann said that since The Model Box is a hobby shop, he’s actually getting some new business.

“I think I’m in a niche group in which actually I’m seeing an uptrend. People want this stuff. They want their mind off things. They want something different to do. If more people know what we had and saw what we had, we would probably get even more customers,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann said he is letting one customer come inside at a time if they are wanting to shop, but keeping a social distance from them and cleaning the store constantly.

The order that calls for non-essential business to be closed is in effect in Alabama until at least April 17.

