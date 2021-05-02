Noccalula Falls petting zoo fire kills numerous animals

A petting zoo barn at Noccalula Falls Park following a fire early Sunday morning. (Courtesy, City of Gadsden)

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The petting zoo at Noccalula Falls Park suffered significant damage from a fire early Sunday morning, which caused the deaths of numerous animals.

The Gadsden Fire Department reports that they were notified of a fire at the park around 5:45 a.m. Responding firefighters found the petting zoo barn engulfed.

Public Affairs Coordinator of Gadsden Michael Rodgers was told that around 75 animals died in the fire. The majority of the animals were birds, reptiles, and guinea pigs.

Christina Richardson, a supervisor with the park, states that the outside animals are unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but a full investigation is being conducted by the Gadsden Fire Department and the fire marshal.

Noccalula Falls Park will be closed until further notice.

